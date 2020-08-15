IN PICTURES: Mnangagwa’s Tour Of Anjin Diamond Company In Chiadzwa

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa recently toured the diamond fields of Chiadzwa whose operations still remain secretive.

He officially re-launched the operations of Chinese mine Anjin Diamond Mining Company.

The mining company is reported to have contributed US$200 million to the economy before its operations were forcibly stopped by the government in 2016. However, early this year, it resumed operations with a US$38 million investment.

The company says when fully operational, it will employ up to 500 workers.

Below are some of the pictures of the tour captured by NewZimbabwe.com.