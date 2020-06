Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa lays a wrath at the burial of national hero Nleya

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa lays a wrath at the burial of national hero Nleya

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa last week led mourners to the burial of late ZIPRA commander Stanley Nleya at the National Heroes Acre.

Below are some of the images captured during the ceremony.

Zanu PF politburo member Tshinga Dube (left) chats to a party official

Ministers Sekai Nzenza and Winston Chitando

Covid-19 greeting…Ministers Kazembe Kazembe and Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and security chiefs

Security commanders