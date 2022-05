Spread This News

BARBADIAN music star and fashion mogul, Rihanna Thursday launched her beauty store Fenty Beauty in Harare.

The beauty products store is located at Catts Beaute, Borrowdale.

The launch was attended by information minister Monica Mutsvangwa, business woman Zodwa Mkandla, comedienne Madam Boss with former president Robert Mugabe’s daughter, Bona making a rare appearance.