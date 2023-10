Spread This News

Renovations are still far from completion at Rufaro Stadium which is going through a face-lift after years of neglect.

It was deemed unfit to host football matches in 2020 by the Zimbabwe Football Association.

The City of Harare (CoH) embarked on a project to refurbish the stadium setting a target of completion by mid-year and has missed several deadlines.

Below are some images from the stadium.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa