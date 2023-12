Spread This News

By Leopold Munhende | Chief Correspondent

ZANU PF supporters who attended party candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency Pedzai Sakupwanya’s Thursday rally were treated to a cute kitty of a 10kg bag of maize meal, 2kg packet of flour and a loaf of bread two days before the monied gold miner enters a race for Parliament.

Below are images from Sakupwanya’s last rally before facing Citizens Coalition for Change’s (CCC) Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi at Saturday’s by-election.