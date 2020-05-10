In Pictures: Scenes At The Harare Magistrates’ Courts As Marry Mubaiwa and RG Masango Appear In Court

Main entrance of the Harare Magistrates Courts where a sanitiser booth is being installed

Main entrance of the Harare Magistrates Courts where a sanitiser booth is being installed

Spread This News











By Idah Mhetu

TWO prominent citizens Marry Chiwenga and Registrar General Clemence Masango appeared in court Friday facing different charges.

Marry, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was in court for routine remand where she is facing charges of attempting to kill her husband, fraud, and money laundering.

Masango was appearing to answer to charges of abuse of public office and flouting tender procedures.

Below are some of the pictures of the two as they entered the court and also of some suspects.