In Pictures: Scenes At The Harare Magistrates’ Courts As Marry Mubaiwa and RG Masango Appear In Court
Main entrance of the Harare Magistrates Courts where a sanitiser booth is being installed

10th May 2020 ,
By Idah Mhetu

TWO prominent citizens Marry Chiwenga and Registrar General Clemence Masango appeared in court Friday facing different charges.

Marry, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was in court for routine remand where she is facing charges of attempting to kill her husband, fraud, and money laundering.

Masango was appearing to answer to charges of abuse of public office and flouting tender procedures.

Below are some of the pictures of the two as they entered the court and also of some suspects.

Marry Mubaiwa standing outside the Harare Magistrates Court entrance

 

Marry Mubaiwa entering Harare Magistrates Courts grounds accompanied by unidentified women

 

Registrar General Clemence Masango, right, washing hands

A suspect covers his face with a T-shirt as part of COVID-19 prevention measures

