By Staff Reporter

SEVEN people died when a Harare-bound Zupco coach side-swiped with an on coming Honda Fit vehicle Monday afternoon just outside Kwekwe city resulting in both vehicles veering off the road.

The Honda Fit overturned killing all the three occupants while the bus hit a commuter omnibus which was picking up passengers by the roadside killing two people on the spot.

Below are pictures of the horrific accident.