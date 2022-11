Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Below are some images from Harare Magistrates Court where Citizens Coalition for Changa (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala’s bail application was postponed to Monday.

Sikhala has been behind bars since June 14 for violence incitement charges.

He was arrested with CCC lawmaker Godfrey Sithole a dozen other activists who have since been granted bail.