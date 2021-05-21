IN PICTURES: Swearing In Of ConCourt Judges

Acting Chief Justice Gwaunza (centre) being assisted to cut a cake by the newly appointed ConCourt judges

Acting Chief Justice Gwaunza (centre) being assisted to cut a cake by the newly appointed ConCourt judges

By Thandiwe Garusa

FIVE Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judges, who were appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week, were Thursday sworn in at a ceremony presided over by Acting Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza.

The five are; Ben Hlatshwayo, Paddington Garwe, Anne-Mary Goora, Rita Makarau, and Bharat Patel.

They will constitute the full bench of the Constitutional Court together with Gwaunza.

Before their latest appointments, the judges were acting judiciary officers of the highest court in the land.

A few relatives of the appointed judges, senior officials of the Judiciary Services Commission (JSC), Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi together with the ministry’s secretary Virginia Mabhiza were present at the ceremony.

