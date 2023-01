Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

OVER 4,500 rural primary schools have benefitted from the Schools Improvement Grant funded by the people of the United Kingdom(UKaid) and Germany with technical support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) working in collaboration with government through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Below are some images from some of the SIG beneficiaries, Mbuyazwe and Redbank primary schools in Umguza district taken during a media tour last week.