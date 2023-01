Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Below are some images from Eveline, Montrose, Townsend and Mpopoma High Schools in Bulawayo where hand washing stations and water tanks have been installed under the Hygiene and Behaviour Change Coalition (HBCC) program to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The HBCC program is sponsored by UKaid and run by the ministry of primary and secondary education in partnership with UNICEF and GOAL Zimbabwe and has benefitted 74 schools in Harare and Bulawayo.