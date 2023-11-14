In Pictures: UNICEF, Govt and partners join forces to improve medical access in remote areas

THE ministry of Health and UNICEF are conducting a facility based outreach program where health workers go into hard-to-reach rural communities to offer medical services.

This reduces traveling distance for community members who need medical services, making universal health coverage a reality for all.

This program is under the Health Resilience Fund (HRF) sponsored by the European Union, the government of Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Below are some images captured in Chiredzi, Gutu and Mwenezi during a media tour last week where mothers, children and the elderly received medical services for free.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa