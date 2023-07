Spread This News

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga visited ZISCO in Redcliff, Kwekwe Wednesday where he welcomed the company’s resuscitation plan.

Chiwenga toured the company’s training centre before leaving for a Zanu PF rally.

Below are some images from the dilapidated and obsolete steel plant which will be replaced and the limestone mine where production is expected to commence before the year ends.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa