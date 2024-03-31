In Pictures: WFP concludes 2024 lean season food distribution

Spread This News

Below are some images from Madabe village, Mangwe district in Matebeleland South Province where the World Food Program (WFP) concluded its lean season food assistance program.

The program targeted 230 000 vulnerable and food insecure Zimbabweans from Mangwe, Chivi, Mwenezi and Buhera districts.

26 434 people from Mangwe benefited from the program.

The program was financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) while WFP coordinated distribution.

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa