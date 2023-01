Spread This News

By Own Correspondent

Below are some images from Zimdancehall superstar’s Eureka Eureka album launch at Harare International Conference Centre on New Year’s eve.

The Ninja president brought together more than ten musicians as he featured artists like Tocky Vibes, Killer T, Herman, Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Nutty O, Shingai Shonhiwa, Anita Jaxson, Poptain, Bazooker, Mwenje Mathole, Saint Floew.