IN PICTURES: ZIMA ceremony in Harare

By Idah Mhetu
THE Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) held its event on Saturday with many winning artistes failing to attend for undisclosed reasons.
Artistes such as Gemma Griffiths, Freeman, Nicholas Zachariah, Takura, DJ Stavo, Sylent Nqo, producer Oskid failed to attend.
The awards saw hiphop artiste Ishan who only joined the music scene last year scooping three awards as best male artist of the year, best new comer of the year and best Afro pop. Ishan is popularly known with his hit song ‘Kure’ in which he featured rapper Ti Gonzi.
Below is the awards ceremony in pictures.
Madam Boss shows funny face while broadcaster Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa follow proceedings
Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu was part of the audience
A section of the audience
Gemma Griffiths’ parents collected musician daughter’s award on her behalf
Madzibaba Dhuterere shows off best Traditional gospel artiste award
Crooner Ishan (right) expressing his gratitude to fans after scooping three-awards
Gospel singer Janet Manyowa on being announced contemporary gospel category winner
dancers from the IYASA entertaining the crowd
Trevor Dongo entertaining the audience
Vimbai Zimuto performs her part in entertaining audience
Energetic performer and Zimdancehall artiste Jah-Signal entertaining the audience