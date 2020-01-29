IN PICTURES: ZIMA ceremony in Harare

Singer Chengeto Brown collected special awards on behalf of late mom and dad Chiwoniso Maraire and Andy Brown

Singer Chengeto Brown collected special awards on behalf of late mom and dad Chiwoniso Maraire and Andy Brown

By Idah Mhetu

THE Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) held its event on Saturday with many winning artistes failing to attend for undisclosed reasons.

Artistes such as Gemma Griffiths, Freeman, Nicholas Zachariah, Takura, DJ Stavo, Sylent Nqo, producer Oskid failed to attend.

The awards saw hiphop artiste Ishan who only joined the music scene last year scooping three awards as best male artist of the year, best new comer of the year and best Afro pop. Ishan is popularly known with his hit song ‘Kure’ in which he featured rapper Ti Gonzi.

Below is the awards ceremony in pictures.



Madam Boss shows funny face while broadcaster Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa follow proceedings



Zanu-PF deputy youth secretary Lewis Matutu was part of the audience



A section of the audience



Gemma Griffiths’ parents collected musician daughter’s award on her behalf



Madzibaba Dhuterere shows off best Traditional gospel artiste award



Crooner Ishan (right) expressing his gratitude to fans after scooping three-awards



Gospel singer Janet Manyowa on being announced contemporary gospel category winner



dancers from the IYASA entertaining the crowd



Trevor Dongo entertaining the audience



Vimbai Zimuto performs her part in entertaining audience



Energetic performer and Zimdancehall artiste Jah-Signal entertaining the audience