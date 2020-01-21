IN PICTURES: Zimbabwe receives B777 Aircraft from Malaysia

Ministers Monica Mutsvangwa (left) and Joel Biggie Matiza flank VP Chiwenga while getting a feel of the plane

By Idah Mhetu

ACTING President Constantino Chiwenga on Monday presided over the delivery of a Malaysian Boeing 777, the first of the two acquired for troubled national carrier Air Zimbabwe, at an event held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The event was attended by Transport Minister Biggie Matiza, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and other government officials.

According to reports, the Malaysian B777 deal was negotiated by the government of Zimbabwe.

The two planes were in operation for nearly 14 years before being retired by the Malaysian airliner.

Below are images captured during the event.



The new Air Zimbabwe Boeing 777 going through the water canon salute



The Air Zimbabwe B777 on the tarmac



Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa (left) Acting President Constantine Chiwenga and Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza getting a feel of the new plane



Air Zimbabwe B767 pilot Harry Madangure getting a feel of the B777 cockpit



Transport Minister Biggie Matiza being welcomed by Mutsvangwa



Vice President Constantino Chiwenga chats to Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza during the event



VP Chiwenga receiving his glass of Champagne moments before he proposed a toast



Some of the delegates in celebration



VP Chiwenga drops some of the champagne on the floor as he leads a toast to celebrate the delivery of the jet