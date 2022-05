Spread This News

Pictures by Thandiwe Garusa

Zimbabwe is currently sitting on an ivory stockpile worth over US$600 million due to the blanket ban on trade enforced by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

Below are some images from a tour of the country’s stockpile at Zimparks headquarters in Harare, last week.

Zimparks officials were pleading for EU support to sell the ivory.