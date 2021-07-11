IN PICTURES: Zimbabwe Takes Delivery Of 2m Covid Doses

Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube addressing journalists after receiving the Sinovac vaccines last week

Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro and Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube addressing journalists after receiving the Sinovac vaccines last week

By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government, last week, took delivery of two million Covid-19 Sinovac vaccines.

The doses were received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Deputy Health Minister John Mangwiro.

The arrival of the vaccines comes when Zimbabwe is experiencing its worst Covid-19 pandemic period with new infections and deaths rising daily at an alarming rate.

NewZimbabwe.com photojournalist Thandiwe Garusa was also at the airport to witness the arrival and capture the pictures below.