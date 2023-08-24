In Pictures: Zimbabweans cast vote in crucial polls

Spread This News

Below are images from various polling stations captured on Zimbabwe’s general election day, 23 August 2023.

Most polling stations failed to meet the opening time 7am with presiding officers citing delays in the delivery of ballot paper and ink by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is seeking a second term cast his vote in Sherwood, Kwekwe accompanied by the First Lady, Auxillia.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa voted in Kuwadzana.

In some areas voting started as late as 7pm and there were reports of ballot papers running out mainly in urban areas prompting Mnangagwa to extend voting to Thursday.

Pictures by NewZimbabwe.com reporters.