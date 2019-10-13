IN PICTURES : Zimpost workers demonstrate over poor wages

By Idah Mhetu

ZIMPOST workers Wednesday downed tools and picketed at their office at the main post office in the capital. The workers were demonstrating over poor wages.

The workers who have been getting around $300 and $200 say they need a pay raise with full benefits.

Below are images captured at the Zimpost demonstration in the capital:

‘Our families have learnt to sleep on empty stomachs’- the Zimpost workers demonstrated

The Zimpost workers sang and danced during the protests while others spiced it up with some dramatic acts

Posters capturing the anger and frustration of the workers were pasted to the main gate at Zimpost headquarters in Harare

The workers claimed there was corruption at Zimpost and called on the Auditor General to look into the issue

A Zimpost workers goes down on his knees pleading with management to listen to their cries