Inactive Warriors finish 2022 a lowly 125th in FIFA rankings

By Sports Reporter

THE Warriors will cap off what has been a forgettable year by finishing in their worst FIFA ranking in six years.

Zimbabwe have not played any international football since their suspension due to alleged government interference in the administration of the game, was ratified by the FIFA congress in March.

Due to the inactivity, the Warriors, have slipped to 125th on the latest Fifa World rankings, just eight places shy of the country’s worst ranking of position 131 which they reached in 2016.

Zimbabwe, who remain in position 33 in the continental rankings played just four matches this, all in January, this year.

They played a warm up match with Sudan ahead of the Afcon finals where they featured in three against Group B eventual winners Senegal, Malawi and Guinea at the continental championship in Cameroon.

That would be the country’s only participation in international football during the calendar year as Fifa decided to suspend the country’s membership for what they interpreted as a third party interference in football matters.

The Warriors were booted out of the qualifiers for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers which kicked off in June while the FIFA

suspension also effectively extinguished hopes of any more international engagement for all national teams and clubs.

Meanwhile Morocco’s historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup means they will end the year as the highest-ranked footballing nation in Africa, according to world governing body Fifa.

The Atlas Lions’ run has earned them a spectacular jump as the year’s highest climbers on the global rankings, moving up 11 places to 11th.

Morocco’s highest ever ranking was 10th in 1998 while they fell as low as 92nd in 2015.

They replace continental champions Senegal as Africa’s top dogs after the Teranga Lions’ were eliminated by England in the second round in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Brazil are still on top of the FIFA rankings, despite their quarter final exit in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup while newly crowned world champions Argentina are in second position.