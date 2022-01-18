Inaugural Tuku Memorial Marathon Set For Saturday At Pakare Paye

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE late iconic artist, Oliver Mtukudzi’s Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton will this year host the inaugural memorial half marathon in honour of the music superstar on January 23.

The marathon dubbed; “Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial Half Marathon – Remembrance of a Legend” is open to all participants.

Tickets are being sold on https://www.ticketjoint.africa/event/oliver-mtukudzi-memorial-half-marathon/ pegged at $1 085 (5km), $2 170 (10km and 21.1km).

All registered runners will receive medals for participating in the half marathon, which will be run in and around Norton.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, the late Mtukudzi’s manager Walter Wanyanya said all proceeds from the event will go towards Pakare Paye, which was opened by Tuku in 2004 to nurture arts talent and career development.

He said: “The Oliver Mtukudzi Memorial Half Marathon route is in and around Norton starting at Pakare Paye Arts Centre. We have three distances: 21 km, 10 km and 5 km.

“All proceeds are going towards Pakare Paye Arts Centre. We are expecting runners from all walks of life to take part in memory of Dr Mtukudzi and this will be an annual event.”

Part of a statement released by Pakare Paye reads: “Dr Mtukudzi was an advocate for good healthy habits in nutrition and sporting activities that included soccer, netball, athletics etc.

In Madziva, he has a soccer tournament that he has been supporting for over ten years that has seen the local young men and women benefiting from his support.

“We are dedicated to keeping his legacy alive in all aspects of who the man was to many of his fans. This annual marathon is a start to many more events that are aligned to all things that Dr Mtukudzi enjoyed to do and support.

“We will see runners and cyclists taking part in the event and at the end of the marathon, we will have live music by young artists from Pakare Paye that include the late legend’s backing band, The Black Spirits.

“We, however, do not have a virtual marathon set up for this year, but we encourage anyone who would like to take part to do so from wherever you are.

“You can share your pictures and videos on your social media and we will also share them with the rest of the world. Please use the hashtag #tukumarathon and all the best to all the participants.”

Oliver Mtukudzi died on 23 January 2019 aged 66 after a long struggle with diabetes at the Avenues Clinic in Harare. He was declared a national hero and was buried at his rural home in Madziva.

With a career that had spanned over five decades, the world music star’s death triggered outpouring grief across the globe.