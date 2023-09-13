Incarcerated opposition politician Sikhala’s ‘dead baby tweet’ trial date set

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JAILED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) former lawmaker, Job Sikhala will finally stand trial in a case he is accused of publishing falsehoods after tweeting that a police officer had struck a baby dead with a baton stick.

Trial will commence on November 21 2023 before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

Through his lawyers, Sikhala had filed an application challenging further remand but his case could not be heard after the State submitted that trial date was now set and his application had been overtaken by events.

The State had also failed to file its written submissions.

“The application was overtaken by events. We are now ready to proceed to trial and a trial date is now ready, it is November 21.

“We also note that the accused was not furnished with State papers. Our printer is undergoing maintenance. Defence counsel may collect the papers in our set down office.

“I have liaised with my brother and he is willing to waive his 14 days remand and may he be remanded straight to the trial court,” said prosecutor Pardon Dziva.

When he was arrested over the case in 2021, Sikhala was part of the legal team representing freelance journalist Hopewell Chino’ono who was facing the same allegations.

Sikhala was arrested outside the Harare Magistrate’s Court.

CCC lawmaker, Fadzayi Mahere who was facing the same charges was recently convicted but escaped a custodial sentence with a fine.

Sikhala has been in jail for over a year now and faces more criminal charges including inciting public violence and public violence.