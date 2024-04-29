Incentivise players — says De Souza as Junior Sables lose Barthes Trophy to Kenya

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE men’s Under 20 rugby team failed to defend the Barthes Trophy on home soil after suffering a 28-13 defeat in the hands of Kenya at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

The result saw Junior Sables waving good bye to the prestigious silverware, which they had kept in the cabinet for two consecutive years after scooping it in 2022 and 2023.

Both Zimbabwe and Kenya went into the four team tournament as favourites and they played up to expectations, registering victories over the Namibia and Tunisia.

Sunday’s game was a showdown between the two sides which were reviving their long standing rivalry although Junior Sables were being favoured by the odds for their dominance in previous encounters.

Junior Sables head coach, Shaun De Souza, believes lack of motivation was one the reason why they failed to defend the title.

“The biggest thing that I’m not allowed to talk about, we need to find a way to incentivise these boys. You know this was the third title in prospect, the last two titles went by nothing to show.

“These guys come in to show commitment, their parents sacrificed and this was a third attempt at the trophy but nothing to show for it. They have been sacrificing since November last year, putting in a lot of work and then get no reward.

“I’m not crying about the incentive but it is what it is. It’s a competition and a qualifier for world trophy at least let’s show some decency and give these guys what they deserve,” said an emotional De Souza after the game.

Who should be blamed for lack of incentives?

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) was on the spotlight last week for docking Junior Sables’ allowances.

This came after the president of the union Aaron Jani openly told the media that there were no allowances or any form of reward for the boys, claiming that the best reward they could give the team was to have them camping in a nearly good five-star hotel.

Junior Sables have been the best performing rugby national team, the only one that has brought silverware in ZRU’s cabinet in the past two years, but no investment has been made by ZRU to support the team.

Just last month, the ZRU received sponsorship package from Delta Beverages through Sables Lager, and they purchased a car for new senior men’s rugby team head coach Piet Bienade.

Zimbabwe has been losing a number of promising rugby players to other countries, and former Springboks Prop Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira told the media that there is need to improve players’ welfare from junior level to end the problem.