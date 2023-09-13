Inclusive government only way to go – says MDC-T; pushes for Mnangagwa, Chamisa dialogue

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MDC-T chairman Morgen Komichi has said the only way to resolve the impasse between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa is to engage and establish a government of inclusivity.

Komichi, in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com said it was “unfortunate and selfish” for the main political actors to avoid dialogue after the contested general election which saw Mnangagwa emerge as the winner with 52.6% of the vote.

“For the purposes of unity, peace and love, Zanu PF’s Mnangagwa and the opposition’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa should have dialogue. For the opposition, it would be unwise to throw away more than 1.9 million votes garnered by the largest opposition party in the just ended harmonised elections.

“It would also be unfortunate for Mnangagwa if he does not see reason for engagement. It is therefore advisable for both to push for a government of inclusivity,” Komichi said.

The calls come after Mnangagwa said he was not under pressure to dialogue and would engage those interested.

Added Komichi: “If there are disputes, there has to be mechanisms to resolve them.

“Right now, people are living in abject poverty, look at the economic status. This is a shame. Let us not use what happened during elections but we should seek dialogue and resolve our issues as a people of one country.”

The MDC-T chairman challenged the opposition to re-organize, mobilise and form a formidable movement.

“Zimbabwe needs a united, focused and formidable strong opposition movement that can push for people’s liberties.

“I am also willing to engage,” he added.

“Many people have learnt the lesson, are ready to sit down, and bring everyone on board.

“If we get organised, we can engage government on issues that are unsettling the nation at large.”