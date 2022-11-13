New Catholic Bishops head commits to facilitate ‘meaningful’ Church-State dialogue

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

THE incoming Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC) secretary general, Fr. Tryvis Moyo C.Ss.R. has committed to facilitating “meaningful dialogue” between the church and state amid calls for the patriarchs’ organ to uphold professionalism.

The Catholic Church in Zimbabwe is one of the few religious voices which has defied the odds posed by the political headwinds through its sustained calls for the Zanu-PF led government to respect the dignity of mankind and uphold constitutionalism.

Through the medium of pastoral letters, the ZCBC has in the past hammered authorities, reminding them of the need to love one another in the “Christly” ordained order.

At some intervals, the ZCBC has dispatched representatives to engage the highest levels of authority in the country, like the President.

Such firmness has however compromised the government -ZCBC relations, and in 2020, prompted Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa to describe the latter’s intentions as “evil” and intended to trigger tribal war.

But speaking recently in a local Catholic Church publication, Moyo’s emphasis on the strategy of dialogue hints on the possibility of improved Church-State relations.

He said he will thrive to facilitate dialogue at all levels, especially between the “Church and the State” and among “non-state actors”.

“We seek dialogue and meaningful dialogue. My perception is that things are not sorted out because someone is shouting from the rooftop. There is always a need for a round table to dialogue and dialogue is to be understood for what it is, it should not be compromised. I think there is room for dialogue between the Church and the State,” he said.

He called upon the ZCBC to uphold principles of professionalism, stewardship and accountability, saying business as usual means there will be no business tomorrow amid calls for every Catholic to play a part .

“We have a task at hand. Like in all generations, the gospel has to be proclaimed. It is not the secretariat alone, but we have to journey together in delivering this mandate. It is the people’s conference, it’s their secretariat. We are ready to listen to them and I hope they will reciprocate the gesture.

Moyo was born in 1975 in Zimbabwe’s second largest city of Bulawayo.

He did his basic education in the same city before beginning his journey to priesthood under the Redemptorists order in 1996.

The incoming ZCBC SG did his novitiate in Ibadan, Nigeria, made his first profession in 2001 and final profession in 2004 and finally ordained to priesthood in April 2005 at St. Adolphe Ludigo parish in Magwegwe, Bulawayo.

Fr. Moyo holds a Masters Degree in Systematic Theology and has a vast experience in pastoral work, formation and leadership. He is currently a Councillor of the Redemptorist Conference of Africa and Madagascar (COREAM).