Independence feast: left over elephant meat donated to Bulawayo hospitals

By Bulawayo Correspondent

The Bible has a story in which the good Lord fed 5 000 people with just two fish and five loaves.

The meal was multiplied so much that the hungry crowd left the place with full belies and still filled twelve baskets with the pieces of the five barley loaves left over by those who had eaten.

The miracle could have played out once more in Bulawayo last week, where there was so much meat that multitudes who turned up for the Independence Day celebrations left over so much meat it had to be sent to hospitals to feed patients.

The city of Bulawayo Monday hosted Independence Day national celebrations for the first time since the attainment of independence in 1980.

Bulawayo’s referral hospitals Ingutsheni, Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) each got its fair share of the jumbo meat.

According to sources, Mpilo received 150 Kgs while UBH was allocated 140 kgs.

Ingutsheni hospital, which was the first to be given, also received a significant amount of the meat.

The hospital’s Clinical Director Wellington Ranga confirmed receiving the elephant although he is not aware of the source of the meat.

“Yes, I can confirm that we received elephant meat yesterday but I do not have details of the source of the meat and quantity but I actual saw the meat. Administrative officers are the ones who have got all the details regarding the source of the meat because they signed for it,” Ranga said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

Mpilo Hospital Acting Chief Executive officer Solwayo Ngwenya professed ignorance about the meat’s donation although sources at the hospital maintained that the elephant meat was delivered at the hospital this week.

“I am not aware of it,” (meat donation), he said curtly.

Sources at Mpilo and UBH said there is low uptake of the elephant meat at the two hospitals by patients.

“A lot of patients are complaining that they cannot forced to eat the meat. The meat is dense and fibrous making it to chew. This scenario is definitely not good for sick people. Apart from that, the meat has got also a funny smell which is uncomfortable,” said a nutritionist at one of the hospitals who refused to be named.