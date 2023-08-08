Independent candidate banks on protest vote, vows to shame Zanu PF over candidate ‘imposition’

Spread This News

By Clayton Shereni | Masvingo Correspondent

INDEPENDENT parliamentary candidate for Gutu East constituency, George Vhengere, has vowed to shame Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership on August 23, claiming he will romp to victory despite being downplayed by the ruling party leadership.

Vhengere was unceremoniously disqualified as the party’s candidate for Gutu East despite winning primary elections against Benjamin Ganyiwa.

Ganyiwa was declared the party candidate, which did not go down well with Vhengere who opted to contest as an independent candidate.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, Vhengere said he will not be deterred by Zanu PF provincial leaders that are working against him and propping his bitter rival Ganyiwa.

“One thing for sure, people in Gutu East are angry because of the conduct of Zanu PF Masvingo leaders. Provincial leaders and Gutu District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members are decampaigning me. People are not just going to vote but it will be a protest vote against imposition. They want to teach Ganyiwa a lesson that a position cannot be bought, people have to elect you,” said Vhengere.

He further accused the ruling party of intimidating the electorate but said this was an act of desperation that shows Zanu PF had already lost the election.

“These party leaders are busy intimidating people but the masses are saying we will deal with them in the ballot box. People now know the truth, we are not going back. This is a delayed match, we are going to remove fear from the people who are being intimidated by some people who know that they have already lost an election,” added Vhengere.

Zanu PF provincial spokesperson, Pepukai Chiwewe could not be drawn to comment but provincial chairperson, Robson Mavhenyengwa recently told party members gathering at a rally in Masvingo that they are going to humiliate members that have left the party to contest as independent candidates.

“We have a candidate (Vhengere) in Gutu East who is failing to concede defeat as if he doesn’t know that if the party chooses a candidate that is what we all follow. We are going to show these candidates that the people belong to Zanu PF,” Mavhenyengwa said.

However, Vhengere has remained adamant that he supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The situation in Gutu East provides a better opportunity for the main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Gift Gonese to snatch the seat from Zanu PF as votes may split between Ganyiwa and Vhengere.

The scenario is similar for Zanu PF in Mwenezi West where Tafadzwa Shumba opted to contest as an Independent following ‘imposition’ and alleged rigging during party primaries by Priscilla Zindari Moyo wife to Central Intelligence Organization (CIO) boss Issac Moyo.