Independent politician withdraws ahead of by -election

By Bulawayo Correspondent

AN independent candidate for the forthcoming June 25 Masvingo West ward 21 by-election, Sister Nhando, has withdrawn her candidature under unclear circumstances.

Nhando was set to battle it out with Zanu PF’S Chenjerai Mumbire and CCC’S Onias Mawarire in the by–election.

The Douglas Mwonzora led MDC Alliance, which suffered humiliating defeats during the recent by-elections did not field any candidate.

In an advert flighted in a local Daily Friday, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) confirmed Nhando’s withdrawal.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 126 (2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) , that the person specified below (Nhando) nominated for election in the by-elections to be held on 25 June 2022 has withdrawn their candidature from the respective ward,” said ZEC ‘s chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana. The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF councilor, Tinago Mupinga, on March 24.