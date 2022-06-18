INDEPTH: Jamba admits killing CCC activist Moreblessing Ali; court hears graphic details gruesome murder 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MOREBLESSING Ali’s suspected killer Pius Mukandi Jamba has provided details on how he murdered the opposition CCC activist on May 24 before chopping her body into three pieces.

Mukandi (31) is, according to the State’s outline, admitting to the murder charges.

He has made indications on how he killed Ali, whose body was later found cut into pieces over two weeks after her disappearance.

Ali’s decomposing body was found dumped at the suspect’s mother’s homestead at Dunnoter farm in Beatrice.

He appeared Saturday before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi who remanded him in custody to July 1.

The suspect was however, not asked to plead and advised to seek bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Tapuwanashe Zvidzai told the court that Ali was murdered on the night of May 24.

”On 24 May 2022, at around 2220 hours, the accused person was at Chibhanguza Night Club, Nyatsime, Beatrice where the now deceased Moreblessing Ali was in the company of Kirina Mayironi.

“The now-deceased was also accompanied by her brown dog. The accused was armed with a catapult.

“Without being provoked, the accused then alleged that the now-deceased’s dog was disturbing him of free movement and it was also responsible for the loss of his money,” the court heard.

Zvidzai said Ali and her friend Mayironi then left Chibhanguza Night Club and were about to head home.

Mayironi was behind Ali and she noticed her friend lying on the ground while the accused person dragged her.

She attempted to save her friend, leading to Mukandi striking her with a stone propelled by a catapult and hitting her chin leaving an open wound.

Kirina Mayironi fled back into the Nightclub where other revellers rushed out to investigate what was happening.

The suspect then positioned himself on the other side of Chibhanguza Night Club building which is still under construction.

“He pelted stones from the catapult and threw bricks directed at the night club so that nobody would manage to apprehend him or rescue the now-deceased,” the prosecutor narrated.

“The accused took the now deceased from the vicinity of Chibhanguza Night Club to an unknown secluded place.

“The accused person struck the deceased using an unknown instrument with the intention to cause her death, he strangled the now deceased using her trousers thereby causing her death.

“The accused then used an unknown instrument to cut the body of the now deceased into three pieces consisting of the upper torso and two legs,” said the State.

The court heard Mukandi then took the dismembered body parts to Plot 321 Dunnotar Farm, Beatrice belonging to his mother Laina Mukandi where he dumped them into a disused well.

Thereafter the accused person went on the run.

Ali’s body was discovered on 11 June 2022 by Mukandi’s mother after a strong stench emanated from the disused well.

She advised police leading to the recovery of the now deceased’s dismembered body.

However, postmortem could not establish how Ali died.

On 14 June 2022, a post-mortem was conducted on the remains of the now deceased at Parirenyatwa Hospital, Harare by Forensic Pathologist Doctor Mayedo.

“The pathologist indicated that cause of death was undetermined due to the advanced state of decomposition of the recovered now-deceased’s body. However the doctor concluded that the death might have been caused by strangulation.

“He further indicated that the deceased was chopped after she was already dead.

Mukandi was arrested on 16 June 2022, while on the run in Chidamoyo, Hurungwe, Mashonaland West Province.

On Saturday in Nyatsime, Seke, Chitungwiza, Mukandi according to the State voluntarily made indications to police showing them how he kidnapped, assaulted and killed Ali.

He also showed them the scene where he dismembered her body before dumping it.

Mukandi also led police to the recovery of a knife he allegedly used to cut Ali’s body.

He also showed the police Ali’s Huawei Honor cell phone, brown jacket, black trousers, pair of shoes and pants.

All these will be produced as evidence.

“The accused person is admitting to the allegation of murdering the now deceased,” reads the State outline.