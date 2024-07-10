India bolsters squad ahead of third T20  match against Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

India has strengthened its team for the ongoing five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe with three T20 World Cup 2024 winning players arriving Monday ahead of the third match scheduled for Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

The added trio are Yashasvi Jasiwal, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube.

With the series level at 1-1 after the first two games played over the weekend, the coming on board of World Cup-winning players is expected to strengthen the India squad which is made up of youngsters.

The trio was supposed to travel with the team to Zimbabwe last week but was left behind for a World Cup trophy parading celebration back in India.

Men in Blue had a slow start into the series as they lost the opening match on Saturday by 13 runs, only to redeem themselves on Sunday with a 100 runs win.

The inclusion of Yashasvi Jasiwal is likely to change the team’s batting order as the top batsmen are likely to be in the opening partnership.

Jasiwal is coming in for Sai Sudharsan who marked his debut on Sunday for the visitors.

Of the trio, Shivam Dube will most likely be the one to give Zimbabwe a headache, as he comes with fresh form from the World Cup where he played all eight games for India unlike the other two.

Dube’s medium-pace bowling will be a threat to Zimbabwe’s upcoming youngsters who seem to be intimidated by the matchday atmosphere.

Either way, both Zimbabwe and India are in a transition period and they have used the ongoing series as a platform to groom players for the future with the 2026 World Cup in mind.