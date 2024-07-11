India takes series lead after beating Chevrons by 23 runs

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE senior men’s cricket team is now trailing in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India 2-1 after losing the third match played on Wednesday at Harare Sports Club by 23 runs.

Poor fielding cost the Chevrons as they gave the visitors room to post 184 runs for 4 wickets in the first innings.

Coming back to the second innings Zimbabwe’s hopes of chasing 182 runs were broken as the top batting order was eliminated with a total of 18 runs in 4 overs.

However, Dion Myers and Clive Madande revived the lost hope with their strong partnership which posted 77 runs.

Myers was the best-performing batsman for Zimbabwe as he managed 65 runs off 49 balls, standing tall on the crease till the last over.

This marked his first half-century in national team colours, an achievement which he described as a dream coming true.

“I really thank my teammates and family.

“It’s a huge honour like I have always said I dreamed of playing for my country ever since I was young.

“To contribute in some way means much as well, so I expect much with this team going forward.

“I am very excited going into the future, hopefully, I will keep on improving,” said Myers during the post-match interview on Wednesday.

The two sides will clash on Saturday in the fourth match of the series, before the final match on Sunday.

Both teams picked a young squad for the series as they are in a transition period ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.