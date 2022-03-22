Indian premiership side targets Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani

Spread This News

By timesnownews.com

AFTER losing England pacer Mark Wood due to an elbow injury, Lucknow Super Giants have been on a hunt to find his replacement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The franchise was reportedly after Taskin Ahmed but after the move fell through, Zimbabwe star Blessing Muzarabani emerged as LSG’s new prime target.

However, it is not yet clear whether Muzarabani will be joining the franchise as Wood’s replacement or merely as a net bowler. It isn’t common for players from Zimbabwe to be playing in the Indian Premier League.

In fact, if Muzarabani does come in to LSG as a replacement for Wood, it would be the first after 8 years that a Zimbabwe player will feature in the IPL as a contracted cricketer.

It was Brendan Taylor who last featured in the IPL from Zimbabwe. He used to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad and was released ahead of IPL 2015 season.

Ray Price (Mumbai Indians) and Tatenda Taibu (Kolkata Knight Riders) are some of the other players from Zimbabwe who have featured in the IPL before.

It has to be noted that players require NoCs from their respective boards to feature in the IPL. Taskin Ahmed was on Lucknow’s radar earlier but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to given him the NoC because of the national team’s upcoming assignments.

Taskin is presently in South Africa as part of the Bangladesh team. The two sides are are playing a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a two-match Test series.

LSG open their season with the first match against fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans on March 28 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.