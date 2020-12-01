Indonesia attacks: Army hunts suspected militants over Christian murders

They killed four of its male Christian members – beheading one victim – and burned down homes, including one used for prayers, the village leader and police told AFP news agency.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation, has long grappled with terror attacks, while Central Sulawesi has seen sporadic violence between Christians and Muslims over the years.

On Tuesday the Indonesian military deployed a special force to join police in the hunt for last week’s attackers who authorities suspect come from the East Indonesian Mujahideen (MIT).