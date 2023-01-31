Infamous bouncers finally out on ZW$100 k bail each

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ROGUE bouncers who caused commotion at Pabloz Night Club in Borrowdale last year after attacking patrons were finally granted bail by the High Court on Monday after languishing in jail for a month.

High Court Judge Justice Lucy Mungwari, granted the two ZW$100 000 bail each following a successful appeal.

Kumunda and Sanyangore were arrested after their video fighting a club patron went viral on social media.

They were denied bail by the lower court after it emerged they had similar pending cases before the courts.

Allegations are that on December 24 at around 02:30 am, the two were drinking beer at Pabloz Night Club, Sam Levy, with other patrons.

They were allegedly approached by the two complainants, Wilson Kaminyu and Munyaradzi Runganga, who are private Security Guards at Pabloz.

Kaminyu and Runganga told the patrons to leave the Night Club since it was time for closure.

The two resisted and started pushing the complainants out of the Night Club.

It is alleged that when they got out of the Night Club, accused persons assaulted the complainants with clenched fists.

During the scuffle, Kumunda pulled an Okapi knife and tried to stab Runganga on his stomach but missed him.

He allegedly then advanced towards Kaminyu and tried to stab him in his stomach.

Kaminyu allegedly blocked the knife with his left hand and he sustained deep cuts across his fingers.

The two then escaped.

The accused persons were captured by a CCTV surveillance camera installed at the premises whilst committing the offence.