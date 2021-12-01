Inform Nakamba Wants To Inspire Zimbabwean Footballers 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba hopes his exploits at Aston Villa will inspire budding footballers in Zimbabwe to pursue their ambitions of playing in the English Premier League.

The 27-year old Zimbabwe international has been enjoying his best run of form at Aston Villa under their new manager Steven Gerrard and was early this week named in the English Premier League Team of the Week by the English football legend Allan Shearer.

In an in-depth interview with Aston Villa’s official TV channel, Nakamba revealed that he derives his motivation from the support he receives in his home country and his desire to use his position to inspire the next generation of footballers in Zimbabwe

The midfielder is the fourth Zimbabwean to play in the English top-flight league after former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, Coventry City star Peter Ndlovu and Manchester City striker Benjani Mwaruwaru.

“It (the sport from fellow Zimbabweans) motivates me, it gives courage and belief back home for young players who have the dream to play in the Premier League,” he told the club’s TV channel.

“To my fellow Zimbabweans back home, thank you for the love and support that you show me. To all the young aspiring footballers in Zimbabwe, it’s possible to play in the Premier League just keep on believing and don’t let anyone tell you that it’s not possible,” he added.

Nakamba has discovered his best form under new boss Gerrard. He has started both of Gerrard’s first games as a Premier League manager in wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace, and the Zimbabwe international says ‘it’s a really good feeling’ to win back-to-back games.

Nakamba looks set to start against Man City on Wednesday night when Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions visit Villa Park for Gerrard’s third game in charge.

The former Club Brugge midfielder told VillaTV ahead of the game: “Each and every game is always a tough game.

“Now playing against Man City, it’s not easy but I think we need to give everything and compete, continue what we’re doing and give everything to get a positive result.

“Especially when we play at Villa Park at home with the fans, it gives us a massive boost. In the last match, the away fans were fantastic but I think at home it’s easier because they push everyone, it’s always full so I think it’s a massive boost for us.”

Nakamba was voted man of the match in Villa’s most recent win over Palace, as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn helped Gerrard’s side to a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

“For me it’s always about the collective, as a team, if we do well as a team then afterwards, personal (plaudits) as well,” Nakamba added.

Speaking about Gerrard’s influence since he took over as the new Villa boss at the start of the month, Nakamba said: “I’ve enjoyed it and also they’ve been speaking to us about how they want us to play.

“They want us to improve, they’re on to us every time which is good, it helps us improve in a lot of things.

“So far, they’ve been really helpful in terms of making us believe and making us improve and trying our best in the aspects of where they think we are stronger in. They give us more options to get better and better and better.”

“It doesn’t matter like that to me, as long as the team does well, it’s more important for me.”