Ingutsheni Hospital To Lose Land As Bulawayo Council Unveils New Housing Plan

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

INGUTSHENI mental referral hospital in Bulawayo is set to lose part of its land as the local authority has unveiled a master plan that will result in a number of owners losing their properties to the planned programme.

Most of the land to be surrenders by private owners will be turned into residential properties.

The proposed Local Development Plan (LDP) covers Bulawayo’s southern central areas including Hill Crest, Green Hill, Southwold, Montrose and Famona.

“Necessary consultations were made with property owners who were keen on availing land for residential development through subdivision into smaller properties,” the Bulawayo City Council town planner Shelton Sithole revealed.

“It was noted that a lot of land is lying idle at Ingutsheni hospital and a quick browse of the file showed that some land has been taken off from the stand and apportioned for other users.”

Sithole Ingutsheni hospital’s land measured 196 684,2 square metres and 578 721 would be surrendered for new property development.

“It is proposed that a portion of land measuring 578721 square metres be separated and zoned for residential purposes leaving 138 812,1 square metres for the hospital’s future plans,” he said.

The town planner added the LDP’s proposals will be phased out over short, medium and long terms but the maximum period was 15 years.

“The planned phasing is expected to be complete after 15 years. This is based on the enthusiasm and commitment from all stakeholders with council committed to seeing a compact urban set-up government committed to the provision of housing and property owners keen,” he said.

Last year, the city council engaged a local consulting firm, Job Jika and Associates to review the city’s master plan which was expected to transform the city into an environmentally sustainable metropolitan by the year 2024.

The city’s current operational master plan was prepared in 2000 following a review of the 1982 plan.

Since then, the city has experienced new physical, economic, social, and environmental planning challenges.