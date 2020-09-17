Ingutsheni staffing sparks tribal storm

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

FIREBRAND Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has written to Ingutsheni Hospital management and President Emmerson Mnangagwa complaining about the alleged recruitment of general hand staff from other provinces at the expense of locals.

The party claims that two weeks ago, Ingutsheni hospital management employed 11 workers from Mashonaland in violation of Section 14 of the Constitution.

In a letter dated 16 September 2020, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo demanded the immediate employment termination of the workers.

“It has come to our attention that Ingutsheni hospital two weeks ago employed general hand workers, all from Mashonaland which we feel is a contravention of the Constitutional rights of Matabeleland dwellers particularly the people of Bulawayo, considering that Ingutsheni hospital is located in the City of Queens and Kings.

“In raising this oddity, I draw your Constitution of Zimbabwe on Chapter 2,” said Moyo.

The letter was also copied to the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Minister Judith Ncube and Ingutsheni Hospital Human Resources Officer.

Moyo accused the hospital management of nepotism, tribalism and incompetence in dealing with labour related issues.

“On Friday, the 11th of September, we sent our six-member delegation to come and engage the authorities over this unfair labour practice and our team was shocked to find out that it is indeed true that your institution lacks fairness and professionalism in dealing with labour issues.

“That we have come to the conclusion as the voiceless that as subsection 1 of Chapter 14 on Devolution says whenever appropriate, government powers and responsibilities must be devolved.

“It is in this realisation that our appropriate time has come for us to effect devolution on your institution by ensuring that you reverse your unfair labour practices,” demanded Moyo.

Added Moyo, “We further demand that with immediate effect, your institution should stop accepting all forms of workers directly employed from Harare as this defeats the whole purpose of having a CEO and a Human Resources officer at Ingutsheni hospital as their roles are compromised since they cannot independently hire the right workforce due to nepotism.”