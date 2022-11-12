Injured Mané in Senegal’s World Cup squad; Bayern concerned

Spread This News

By Associated Press

DAKAR: Sadio Mané was included in Senegal’s World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cissé gambled on one of the world’s best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich.

Cissé said Senegal’s medical team hoped that Mané would need about a week to recover from the injury he sustained on Tuesday in a league game in Germany and therefore be ready for Senegal’s opening game at the World Cup against the Netherlands on Nov. 21 — on paper the strongest team Senegal will face in Group A in Qatar.

But Cissé also raised the possibility that Mané may not be fit in time for the tournament, which would dash the hopes of a nation that has come to rely on Mané delivering at big moments.

“Sadio Mané is a key player in our group. We will do all we can to have Sadio Mané (available),” Cissé said at the Senegal squad announcement in Dakar that was dominated by whether Mané would be in or out.

“Losing Sadio Mané is not something small for Senegal and African football. We have to anticipate in case he is absent, but we still have time to see if he will be fit or not,” Cissé said. “I cannot speak of his absence even if in my head I have to take this into account.”