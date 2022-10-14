Injured Tino Kadewere on recovery path

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SPAIN-BASED Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has started individual training at La Liga side Real Mallorca as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained early September.

Kadewere suffered yet another injury setback after suffering a quadriceps injury in his right leg ahead of his debut for Real Mallorca.

The Zimbabwe international had a couple of weeks earlier joined Mallorca on a season-long loan transfer from French outfit Lyon. Real Mallorca also have an option to buy Kadewere on a permanent transfer for around US$10 million when his loan deal lapses but after his latest injury setback it’s unlikely they will take up the opportunity.

It was initially thought he would need surgery to repair his torn quadriceps, but it has since been revealed he would not need to go under the knife, with the forward already commenced his recovery process.

Mallorca and Lyon decided that the striker would take conservative treatment and could be available when the La Liga campaign resumes in January after the World Cup in Qatar.

Surgery to repair his knee injury would likely have taken longer, considering the recovery period. An operation would take him out for at least four months and possibly longer

A conservative treatment plan could see Kadewere back in action in around three months latest, and therefore able to return before the end of the current campaign.

The Zimbabwean has already begun his rehabilitation work in earnest and is working hard to return as quickly as possible.

Kadewere joined Lyon from Le Havre for a reported fee of US$14 million.

After a blistering start to life in Lyon in his debut season, the Zimbabwean found the going tough last season where he increasingly became an unused substitute.

Before signing for Mallorca, he was reportedly being tracked by another Spanish side Valladolid as well as French clubs Brest, Nantes and Strasbourg.