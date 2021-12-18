Injured Warriors Star Nakamba Out For 3 Months

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after his English Premier League club Aston Villa revealed he will not play for at least three months.

He had a successful operation due to a knee injury this week.

The 27-year-old, who was forced off during Villa’s 1-0 defeat at Liverpool last Saturday, is effectively ruled out of Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign next month.

Now the Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has shed more light on the recovery time he will need after revealing Nakamba will be out of action for at least three months.

“He’s had successful surgery,” Gerrard told the club’s website

“The surgeon is really happy with how it’s gone and now he’ll start his recovery process and recovery plan.

“He’s going to be missing for somewhere in the region of 12 weeks if it is a fantastic rehab. Or it could be up to 16 weeks.”

The Zimbabwe international midfielder has been in excellent form for Aston Villa over the past month and was duly voted the club’s Player of the Month for November.

Nakamba joined the Premier League club from Club Bruges in August 2019 and has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.

His injury is another blow to Zimbabwe ahead of the AFCON games, which begin in Cameroon on 9 January, after Brendan Galloway of League One club Plymouth Argyle suffered a dislocated kneecap last month.

Wigan Athletic captain Tendayi Darikwa has reportedly withdrawn from the squad citing family reasons while South Africa-based star Khama Billiat recently announced his retirement from international football.

The Warriors, who have never progressed past the group stage at the tournament, have been drawn in Group B with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

Meanwhile, former Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks Nakamba will be a big miss for Gerrard’s side.

“It’s a massive blow,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“Steven Gerrard has played him a lot since he’s come in and he’s been outstanding, doing a great role.

“But this is football. It gives someone else a chance to step in. Can someone else come in and take the chance?

“Yes, it’s bad news, but this is why you build a squad. Other players have got to step in.”