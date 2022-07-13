Injury blow for Chevrons as Chatara faces two-month layoff

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team frontline bowler Tendai Chatara has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022 which kicked off in Bulawayo on Monday after suffering a collarbone fracture during a practice session on Tuesday.

Chatara, one of the most experienced players in the national team setup, has been one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent bowlers during the qualifiers after claiming four wickets in the opening two matches against Singapore and Jersey.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, Zimbabwe Cricket said the Mutare-born fast bowler is now expected to be sidelined for two months.

“The experienced bowler sustained the injury when he landed on his right shoulder while fielding during the group match against Jersey. An orthopaedic specialist has recommended surgical intervention to deal with the right clavicle fracture. Chatara is expected to be sidelined from action for at least two months,” Zimbabwe Cricket’s media and communications manager Darlington Majonga said in a statement.

Chatara will be replaced by top-order batsman Tony Munyonga has been called up as his replacement ahead of Zimbabwe’s third and final Group A match against USA at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

Both Zimbabwe and USA will be hoping to finish at the top and hopefully avoid meeting an unpredictable Netherlands side in the semi-finals.

The teams that make it into the final, set for Sunday, will clinch the two remaining spots at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia in October.

Zimbabwe team

Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Sean Williams, Wessley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga and Blessing Muzarabani.