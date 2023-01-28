Injury-prone Billiat facing another lengthy absence

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors star Khama Billiat is facing the prospect of another lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Billiat, whose career has been plagued by injuries over the past few seasons, has been a notable absentee in the Kaizer Chiefs squad in recent weeks.

The 32-year-old Mufakose-bred star has endured a difficult season which has seen him complete just six of the 11 matches he has featured in across Kaizer Chiefs’ 20 matches so far, managing one assist in all competitions.

He missed six matches in the first half of the Premiership campaign due to a knee injury, although he returned to action in mid-October.

Billiat’s return then was very short-lived as he has been sitting on the sidelines since picking up a knee injury against AmaZulu in a DStv Premiership league encounter.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane revealed during his weekly briefing with the media ahead of Chiefs’ clash with Royal AM on Sunday that the former Zimbabwe international remains grounded by injury.

“When it comes to Khama [Billiat] unfortunately we won’t see him anytime soon. He is still struggling. We will wait for the doctors’ report and take it from there,” Zwane told journalists.

Billiat was signed by Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 amid high expectations but has struggled to reproduce the form he showed at his former club due to persistent injuries and inconsistent form.

The skillful forward, who is reportedly amongst the highest-paid players in the South African league has been heavily criticised by Kaizer Chiefs fans and former players for not living up to his billing.

Billiat won three Premier Soccer League titles won at Sundowns in addition to winning the 2016 Caf Champions League title. He also won the Caf Super Cup and the Nedbank Cup while with the Pretoria-based club.

In 2016, he won the PSL Player of the Season, PSL midfielder of the Season, and PSL Players’ Player of the Season awards. He is however yet to win a trophy since joining Kaizer Chiefs.