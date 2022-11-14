Inmate escapes from Karoi Prison; police launch manhunt for fugitive 

Spread This News

By Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CONVICTED burglar is on the run after escaping from Karoi Prison last Saturday.

The escapee has been identified as Gift Kavande (25), who was serving jail time for unlawful entry and theft.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Karoi are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Gift Kavande (25) who is being sought in connection with escaping from Karoi Prison on November 12, 2022.

“The suspect was serving 35 months imprisonment after he had been convicted for two cases of unlawful entry and theft,” said Nyathi.

He appealed to anyone with information regarding the wanted criminal to contact any nearest police station.