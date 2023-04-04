Insurance farce: 75 bus passengers can only share US$4,000 in case of accident

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

Members of Parliament have called for the revision of laws guiding compensation of road accident victims after it emerged that insurance houses can only pay a maximum compensation fee ranging between US$2 000 and US$4 000.

The money is paid despite whether a person has died or lost a limb and the amount can be stretched to even cover an entire bus.

According to Citizens Coalition for Change legislator, Tendai Biti, if a bus is involved in an accident, 75 passengers will be forced to share US$4 000, meaning each individual will get a paltry US$53 as compensation.

“My supplementary question to the esteemed Minister of Transport is that there is a challenge of compensation to accident victims and the Minister has a simple solution which is to amend Section 23 and 24 of the Road Traffic Act which limits the amount of compensation that can be paid by insurance houses in respect of third party insurance,” Biti said.

The CCC legislator said the government should revise the third party insurance policy.

“Third party insurance needs to be revisited in Zimbabwe because insurance houses are milking and creaming off money and not paying victims.

“So the Minister should direct that the Road Victim Fund should be funded by the bulk of contributions in third party insurance,” he added.

Responding to queries raised by Biti, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Felix Mhona, said some statutes and Acts are archaic.

“You find some of our statutes and Acts are archaic and we have taken long to revisit some of these statutes which therefore calls on us to look and try to revisit some of these Acts.

“He has cited the Road Act Number. 13: 18/80 which is very important and would address the Sections 23 and 24 that he has talked about.

“It will also go a long way and I would also want to concur with him that some of what we are also paying now does not make sense,” Mhona said.

He added that the government will soon be calling for an all stakeholders meeting to solicit different views pertaining to insurance compensation.

“As we promulgate the Road Accident Fund, we are going to be addressing this but since the powers vested in this august House within the members in our midst, I will also move with speed and try to address the relevant section even before the promulgation of the Road Accident Fund,” he added.

Addressing a follow up question, by Chitungwiza North MP, Godfrey Sithole, on the procedure of who will compensate accident victims as a result of potholes, Mhona said the aggrieved persons have a right to approach courts.

Initially, Mhona had indicated that in the event of an accident, the insurance must pay the victims.

“The architecture of our Government, we have got the Judiciary and whoever is aggrieved has the recourse of the courts where he can approach the courts to seek redress to your concerns.

“In the event that the accident is a result of a pothole, you have seen that in a number of cases, we have cases where the Minister is sued in his capacity and on behalf of the Ministry.

It is the right and the mandate of the people of Zimbabwe to seek redress in courts.”

Chegutu West Constituency MP, Dexta Nduna called for the scrapping of the third-party insurance and enforcement of passenger compensation by insurance houses.