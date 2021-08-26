‘International Community Has Embraced Us’: POLAD Principal

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ONE of the principals in the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), Trust Chikohora says the international community has embraced the platform with the African Union now generating reports created by the local body for its regular briefings.

POLAD is a grouping created by President Emmerson Mnangagwa for political leaders from various fringe parties that contested in the 2018 presidential election.

Last month, the principals received vehicles from government to carry out “POLAD work”.

However, CODE President Trust Chikohora, who is also POLAD’s economic chairperson, said despite the backlash the principals received for working with Mnangagwa and accepting government-issued vehicles, POLAD would continue pushing for Zimbabwe’s growth.

“All the parties that contested in 2018 were invited to POLAD. A few decided not to participate. However, that will not stop us in moving forward with the agenda of looking at the issues that affect our country as Zimbabweans. We will continue to push on for those in POLAD. We will continue making a difference for our country and to impact our country positively,” Chikohora told journalists in Kwekwe.

“Even international bodies like SADC (Southern African Development Community) have acknowledged and praised the importance of POLAD. They have even gone on to encourage other countries to set up similar bodies and deal with (political) problems in their countries,” he said.

The AU, according to Chikohora, was generating reports crafted by POLAD on Zimbabwe and presenting them its briefings.

“The United Nations (UN) have acknowledged POLAD and they are complementing the process. We now even have the US Senate Congress engaging POLAD on issues to do with sanctions, issues to do with progress in Zimbabwe. The international community has embraced POLAD.”

He said even independent bodies such as the Afrobarometer acknowledged the importance of POLAD.

Organisations such as the Afrobarometer are now even conducting research on how people view POLAD. It has never been done before and their (recent) research shows that about 30% of people (in Zimbabwe) actually believe that POLAD is the way to go.

“In the short space of time, we have made such an impact and now getting results and that is quite encouraging. We have achieved quite a lot notwithstanding the absence of other players. I think it’s a missed opportunity for them,” he said.

Opposition leaders Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance and his erstwhile colleague Douglas Mwonzora from the MDC-T have not joined the political outfit.

Chamisa, who lost narrowly to Mnangagwa in the 2018 presidential election, has rubbished the platform as a grouping of losers.