International Company Wins Contract To Upgrade Feruka-Harare Oil Pipeline

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

AN INTERNATIONAL engineering and management services provider, Penspen, has been awarded a contract by Zimbabwe’s National Oil and Infrastructure Company (NOIC) to upgrade the Feruka-Harare pipeline.

Under the ten-month contract, Penspen will support NOIC’s efforts to enhance its operational efficiency of the pipeline to meet increasing petroleum products demand.

The 208km-long Feruka-Harare pipeline network, which was originally designed by Penspen, is planned to undergo operational modifications to help meet the increasing demand of petroleum products such as diesel and gasoline.

Feruka is in Mutare and the oil pipeline ends in Msasa, Harare.

Penspen will be responsible for delivering detailed engineering and procurement support services for the pipeline project, as well as establishing a ‘series pumping’ operation at different sites across the region.

However, the cost of the project could not be verified.

Penspen Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific Regions executive vice-president Neale Carter said: “This contract award is a testament to Penspen’s strong reputation and experience in Africa and we look forward to working with Petrozim on this exciting project.

“Penspen’s scope of work included in the project award demonstrates our range of capabilities in the region and beyond, as a leading provider of engineering services to the energy industry.”

The scope of the contract includes two new mainline pump-sets, piping modifications for the connection of new mainline pump-sets and two new power transformers to supply the new mainline pump-sets.

As part of the project, Penspen will also manage piping, instrumentation and metering skid modifications.

Additionally, the company will deliver electrical switchgear, transformers, switchboard, distribution board and a stand-by diesel generator with weatherproof enclosure and diesel.

Data shows Zimbabwe uses about 4 million litres of diesel and 3 million litres of petrol from an average of 1.5 million litres per day. At least 90% of the fuel consumed is transported by the Feruka oil pipeline while the remaining 10% is transported by road using tankers.