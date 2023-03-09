International Women’s Day: Zimbabwean among 10 role models to watch in 2023

Along with WIEGO’s International Coordinator, Sally Roever, they were recognized for their work by the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship at Davos in January. Sibanda is also the President of the Zimbabwe Chamber of Informal Economy Associations and StreetNet International, while Dave is the International Coordinator of HomeNet International.

Nazanin Boniardi

The Iranian-British actress and activist has been using her platform to speak out against the suppression of women’s rights in Iran. And also to support the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement which grew in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September 2022.

Just weeks before the protests began, she dedicated her role as single mother Bronwyn in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Iranian women. She spoke at Davos in January and explained what sparked her passion for human rights activism and her hopes for the female-led revolution.

Olena Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, launched her charity Foundation in September 2022 in New York, which raises funds to help the people of Ukraine . This includes evacuating children from orphanages to safety and children with cancer to hospitals in other countries.

On the eve of the anniversary of the Russian invasion on 23 February, she gave the United Nations (UN) a video tour of human rights violations in Ukraine and called for the intergovernmental organization to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression. She said: “Justice for Ukraine is justice for the entire world.” In January, Zelenska gave a Special Message at Davos , urging people to see how the war is connected to other global crises, from climate to food insecurity.

Kim Budil

American physicist Kim Budil heads up a team of 8,000 engineers, physicists, chemists and materials scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California. In January 2019, she became the first woman to lead its weapons programme and in December 2022, her team achieved a historic net energy gain in nuclear fusion ignition, meaning the reaction produced more energy than it consumed. She spoke at Davos in January about how fusion could provide a “clean, abundant source of energy for the planet”.

Oleksandra Matviichuk

Ukrainian human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviichuk heads the Kyiv-based non-profit organization Centre for Civil Liberties, and was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in 2022.

In an interview with Reuters on 23 February, the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Matviichuk echoed Zelenska by calling for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute leaders in Moscow for the crime of aggression, the invasion of or attempt to gain control over another sovereign state. In January, she spoke at Davos on a panel entitled Democracy: The Way Forward.

Immy Humes

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker, producer and author Immy Humes curated an exhibition at Davos of archival photographs from her book The Only Woman in the Room.

Published in 2022 (Phaidon), it features 100 photos throughout modern history from 20 countries, which all have one thing in common: “They’re group portraits of men, big bunches of men, with one single woman amongst them,” Humes told Radio Davos. The images include the physicist Madame Curie with Einstein and other men – “and she’s right there, head in hand in the middle”.

Caroline Casey

Irish businesswoman and disability activist launched The Valuable 500 at Davos in 2019 and has since signed up 500 global companies – to drive system change and make business more inclusive of people with disabilities, across six pillars: C-suite, culture, customer, reporting, representation and research.

At Davos in January 2022, Casey launched the white paper: ESG and Disability Data: A call for inclusive reporting. In an interview for Radio Davos, she explained how the sudden death of her father spurred her to take action to help the 1.3 billion people globally living with a disability.

Lynn Martin

Only the second woman to fully head up the New York Stock Exchange, Lynn Martin was appointed President in 2021, succeeding Stacey Cunningham. She said of being approached: “I was honoured, mainly because I understood the gravity of being asked to do this role as a woman.”