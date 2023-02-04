New Zimbabwe.com

INTERVIEW: Mthuli Ncube says all systems are go for Zim; forecasts healthy growth over next 5 years

4th February 2023 ,
By Omar Ben Yedder I African Business

Speaking to African Business at WEF, Zimbabwe’s finance minister said the country’s economic fundamentals were sound and forecast healthy growth in the next five years.

At the end of 2022, Zimbabwe announced a ban on the export of raw lithium, a key component used in the making of batteries. Also last year, its agriculture sector enjoyed strong harvests, with record surpluses of wheat. Nonetheless it has been a difficult time for the country, which is still excluded from international capital markets and has to contend with its volatile currency.

